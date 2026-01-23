/Iran has suspended nuclear programme, deal to end war ‘mostly complete,’ says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Tehran has agreed to suspend its nuclear programme indefinitely and will not receive any “frozen funds from the US" in return and added that the deal to end the war with Iran is “mostly complete.” Trump’s comments came after Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels.

Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg that a deal to end the war with Iran, which began in late February, is “mostly complete”.

The US president further said that talks for a lasting agreement will probably be held this weekend.

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“Most of the main points are finalised. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said.

Iran, however, has not made a comment on any deal beyond the Hormuz opening.

Trump hints at travel to Pakistan for talks

Trump also said in the interview that he has not yet decided who would lead the US delegation for talks with Iranian officials to sign an agreement. Asked if he would travel to Pakistan, which hosted the last round of negotiations, he said, “I may.”

The first round of peace talks, held in Islamabad, brought together senior officials from both sides, including Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff from the US, and Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, and officials from Tehran.

The US President had been dropping hints over the last few days that the deal to end the Iran war is almost complete and had commented that the war “should be ending pretty soon.”

The president denied that the moratorium on Iran’s nuclear programme would expire after 20 years. Asked if the programme will halt completely, Trump responded, “No years, unlimited.”

Meanwhile, oil, fuel, and natural gas prices plunged on hopes that the latest developments would mean more energy supplies can finally transit safely through the strait.