/Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: President Joseph Aoun calls direct talks ‘crucial’ as 10-day truce holds

A day after the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon officially came into effect, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday (Apr 17) that direct negotiations with Israel were crucial. This comes after the US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nations. In a statement, Aoun said, "Direct negotiations are crucial... and a ceasefire is the gateway to proceeding with negotiations." He reiterated that Beirut's goal was to "consolidate a ceasefire, secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied southern territories, recover prisoners, and address outstanding border disputes".

Though details of the truce agreement shared by the US State Department did not mention the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon. The truce silenced the guns after a period of devastating escalation. The truce is being hailed by Washington as a "historic window" for peace. Hezbollah said Friday (Apr 17) that it was keeping its "finger on the trigger" in case of any Israeli violations of a ceasefire that went into effect overnight.

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In a statement, the group said, as quoted in news agency AFP, it had carried out "2,184 military operations" against Israel and its troops inside Lebanon, adding: "The fighters will keep their finger on the trigger because they are wary of the enemy's treachery."

The agreement follows weeks of intense military pressure, most notably Israel’s "Operation Eternal Darkness," which targeted Hezbollah’s command infrastructure. While the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have halted offensive strikes, they remain stationed in a strategic "security buffer" in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that while Israel is prepared for a diplomatic breakthrough, the military remains at peak readiness.

As the initial truce was brokered by Pakistan, in less than 24 hours Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the people for their resilience. In a video statement, he said, “We accomplished massive achievements together, our fighters on the front, and you in the rear.” As reports of strikes in Lebanon have surfaced, Netanyahu confirms, “We attacked 100 targets in 10 minutes in places that Hezbollah was sure were immune.” Assuring safety to the citizens, he said that the country has created security strips deep beyond our border in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.



