'Little embarrassing': Donald Trump admits White House DoorDash delivery was planned PR stunt

US President Donald Trump, during the "No Tips on Tax" event in Nevada, admitted that the DoorDash delivery at the White House on April 13, 2026, was a planned political photo opportunity. He said that it was a “little embarrassing” but had to do these things in "politics". Trump received two bags of McDonald's in the Oval Office from a driver whom Trump referred to as "DoorDash Grandma". The driver, Sharon Simmons from Arkansas, is a real dasher according to DoorDash.

"Earlier this week at the White House, I met a wonderful woman named Sharon Simmons, her grandmother driving for DoorDash to help support her husband's cancer treatment. He has serious cancer. He is going to be okay, I think," said Trump. Sharon was reportedly flown from Arkansas for the PR campaign

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“It was a little tacky. You know. They come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's. Although that was the biggest ever on Google. The garbage truck. We do these things in politics. A little embarrassing. Tiny. But we do them, and you win by landslides," said Trump.

However, netizens have already debunked it as a staged event. Because of narrative anomalies, as reaching the Oval Office in White House requires prior security clearance, the exchange was recorded by the press, implying that it was a PR "stunt" or “made-for-TV moment”.

"And I say, is this really believable? But the point it was, she made eleven thousand dollars that she had no idea was coming, and it was really great. Turned out to be really great," said Trump in the "No Tips on Tax" event in Nevada, Texas. The event was a way to highlight the success of “One Big Beautiful Bill” among the gig economy and small businesses.