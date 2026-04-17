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Military operation against Hezbollah still not complete? Here's what Israeli Defence minister said amid ceasefire

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 17:52 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 18:00 IST
Military operation against Hezbollah still not complete? Here's what Israeli Defence minister said amid ceasefire

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Though Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have halted offensive strikes against Lebanon, they remain stationed in a strategic "security buffer" in southern Lebanon.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon officially took effect at 5:00 PM EST on Thursday (Apr 16) leading to rejoicement in Beirut. Celebratory gunfire was heard in the Lebanese capital after the announcement was made, reported some media houses. The announcement of ceasefire was made by the United States President Donald Trump. He also confirmed that Iran-backed Hezbollah were also included in the cessation of hostilities.

What Katz said about ceasefire

Meanwhile Israeli defence minister on Friday said that the campaign against the militant group Hezbollah was not yet complete.

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"The ground manoeuver into Lebanon and the strikes on Hezbollah have achieved many gains, but they are still not complete," Defence Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

"If the fighting resumes, those residents who return to the security zone will have to be evacuated to allow completion of the mission," Katz further warned.

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Though Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have halted offensive strikes, they remain stationed in a strategic "security buffer" in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that while Israel is prepared for a diplomatic breakthrough, the military remains at peak readiness.

"Finger on the trigger"

While Hezbollah said Friday that it was keeping its "finger on the trigger" in case of any Israeli violations of a ceasefire that went into effect overnight.

In a statement, the group said it had carried out "2,184 military operations" against Israel and its troops inside Lebanon and warned Israel "The fighters will keep their finger on the trigger because they are wary of the enemy's treachery."

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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