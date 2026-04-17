/Epstein, Peter Mandelson and botched security clearance: UK PM Starmer sacks top Foreign Office official amid calls to resign

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing calls to resign over allegedly misleading the British Parliament when he told them "full due process" had been followed in the security vetting of Peter Mandelson, who was removed as US ambassador over revelations of his links to late convicted paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Heads rolled on Friday (Apr 17), with the Foreign Office's top civil servant Olly Robbins sacked by Starmer. Robbins is leaving his post after his department did not inform Starmer that Mandelson had failed security vetting for the role of envoy to the US. Starmer and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper "lost confidence" in Robbins, the BBC said in a report.

‘I wasn’t told': Starmer's Epstein - Mandelson scandal moment is getting worse

The row erupted after a Guardian investigation reported that Mandelson's high-level security clearance did not happen before he assumed US envoy role. In the past few days, Starmer told MPs several times that the clearance did happen under due process.

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On Friday, Starmer appeared to go on the defensive, saying: "That I wasn’t told that Peter Mandelson had failed security vetting when he was appointed is staggering. That I wasn’t told that he had failed security vetting when I was telling Parliament that due process had been followed is unforgivable. Not only was I not told, no minister was told, and I’m absolutely furious about that."

Starmer said he would go to Parliament on Monday "to set out all the relevant facts in true transparency, so Parliament has the full picture."

Starmer had earlier described Mandelson’s actions as a "litany of deceit" and a betrayal of the country, while insisting he had no plans to resign.

What is the Peter Mandelson scandal all about?

The row combines three issues: Mandelson’s links to Epstein, the security clearance process for his appointment as US envoy, and whether Starmer and his government misled Parliament.

Security officials denied Mandelson high-level clearance in January 2025, but he was appointed as US envoy anyway. The Foreign Office had, in fact, overruled the lack of vetting using rare powers.

Mandelson’s links to the sex trafficker became clear after the US Justice Department revealed their correspondence and released photos as part of the Epstein files tranches. Worse still, it emerged that Mandelson possibly shared sensitive government information with Epstein and had financial and personal connections with him. Mandelson was later removed as US ambassador and arrested, though not charged, over alleged misconduct in public office.

Political slugfest and blame game over Peter Mandelson security clearance

The opposition Conservatives accused Starmer of misleading MPs and showing poor judgement, demanding that he resign if it is proven that he knowingly misled Parliament.

Labour government officials and Downing Street, meanwhile, said the responsibility for vetting Mandelson lies with the Foreign Office rather than Starmer personally.

It is not over for Mandelson yet

Mandelson, who was essentially sacked both from the US envoy role and Labour Party membership, is still being investigated by UK police over alleged misconduct related to sharing information with Epstein. He had resigned from the House of Lords.

For his part, Mandelson said he regrets his association with Epstein, describing the late financier as a deceptive and manipulative individual, but denied any wrongdoing. Neither Mandelson nor the government has publicly explained why he failed vetting, as those details remain classified.

The issue touches on national security, government integrity, leadership credibility, and trust in British institutions.