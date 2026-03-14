/First image surfaces of Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein together in newly released DOJ files

An image has surfaced of ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The image is being considered as the first of all three men together, but no time or location is given for the picture.

According to BBC, that cited ITV news, the pic is supposed to be taken between 1999 and 2000 in Martha's Vineyard in the US. This is when Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in prison and charged as a sex offender.

In the image one can see the three men sitting around a wooden deck table, with mugs decorated with the US flag in front of them. However, the image of all of them together does not suggest any wrongdoing.

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The image was found in a large set of files released by the Justice Department earlier this year. The material includes around three million pages of records, as well as thousands of photographs and videos that have been made public.

Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Mandelson were arrested over their connections to the paedophile but have since then been released and are under investigation.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently maintained he is innocent and has done nothing wrong in connection with Epstein. While Lord Mandelson has said he believes he has not acted criminally.