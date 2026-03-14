US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday (Mar 13) released a video showing B-2 stealth bombers taking off amid the Iran war. In a post on social media, CENTOM said that the B-2 bombers were taking off to conduct a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, which the US launched on February 28. The video of the B-2 stealth bombers, which are known to inflict serious damage on enemy targets, came just hours before US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had “totally obliterated” Iran’s Kharg Island. The speculation arises: Did the US warn Iran of a big military operation before the strikes?

“B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

How Friday the 13th became a bad omen for Iran

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The US forces on Friday (Mar 13) struck Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal located in the northern Persian Gulf. Despite being only a few kilometres long, it serves as the backbone of Iran’s oil export infrastructure, with nearly 85-90 per cent of the country’s crude exports passing through the terminal on this island before being shipped to global markets.

Trump said that the US was striking military targets on Iran’s “crown jewel”. He added that “for reasons of decency”, he did not “wipe out” the oil infrastructure on the island. He further warned that he would reconsider his decision if Iran interfered with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

He added, “Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!”

Trump also shared a video of the attack on the Kharg Island.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.