/Peter Mandelson to Prince Andrew: High-profile names who lost their positions over Epstein Files

Fresh Epstein Files have triggered resignations and reputational fallout worldwide, with figures from Peter Mandelson to Prince Andrew losing positions amid renewed scrutiny over past links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Lord Peter Mandelson announced his decision to step down from the House of Lords after newly released Epstein files revealed past contact with the disgraced financier. While denying wrongdoing, Mandelson said remaining in public office had become untenable amid mounting political pressure and renewed scrutiny.
Miroslav Lajčák resigned as Slovakia’s national security adviser after emails and contact details linking him to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in court filings. Though he rejected allegations of misconduct, the revelations triggered political backlash, forcing one of the country’s most senior diplomats to exit office.
Former U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell faced institutional fallout after being named in Epstein-related documents. Queen’s University Belfast cut ties with him, removing his name from programmes and taking down a commemorative bust, citing reputational concerns despite Mitchell denying any improper behaviour.
Sarah Ferguson’s charity closed down following renewed attention on her past association with Jeffrey Epstein. Although she has denied any involvement in criminal activity, the fallout led to the loss of patron roles and public-facing initiatives, marking a significant reputational setback for the Duchess of York.
Prince Andrew faced severe and lasting consequences following revelations connected to Jeffrey Epstein. He was stripped of military titles, royal patronages, and stepped back from public duties. The Duke of York later reached a civil settlement in the US, cementing his permanent removal from frontline royal life.