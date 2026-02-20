/King Charles feared Andrew would 'chase women and play golf' as trade envoy: Report

Peter Mandelson, the disgraced former Labour minister, was the one who pushed heavily for ex-Prince Andrew to be given the role of UK trade envoy, reports suggest. According to Private Eye, King Charles, who was Prince of Wales at that time, was against his appointment as he worried he would use his position to "cultivate friendships with the wealthy, chase women and play golf". Lord Mandelson is also under investigation by the police for his errant actions. In 2001, when Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, was to be replaced in the position, Mandelson touted Andrew's royal position as an advantage for the country, and called him "well qualified" for the role, the Daily Mail reported. "With a royal association, they can achieve a reach into overseas foreign markets, which is of immense value to the economy of the country. In that context, the Duke of York will have a very important role for which he is well qualified," Mandelson said.

"This activity on behalf of the nation should not be confused with the commercial activities for personal gain which are associated with certain other members of the Royal family," he added. While Charles was not in favour of Andrew taking up the role, Queen Elizabeth II backed her son's appointment because of the push being given by Mandelson. According to the Guardian, Andrew said at the time, “I am thoroughly looking forward to it. It will be a complete contrast to my role in the Navy, where I am necessarily working behind closed doors. Now I will have to deal with the press.” He served as the UK's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011, and resigned after his expenses and links with controversial people came under scrutiny.

Mandelson and Andrew knew each other, had mutual friends with Epstein

Notably, several MPs wanted to establish a register of royal interests at the time to keep a check on any wrongful commercial dealings the Royal Family might enter into. However, the proposal did not go through. According to a report in The Telegraph, Mandelson and Andrew were acquainted at the time as they had worked on an NSPCC campaign together. They also had common friends with Jeffrey Epstein, as Mandelson had served as a consultant for Ghislaine Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell. Ghislaine personally knew both Epstein and Andrew. She attended a "hookers and pimps" Halloween party in New York, where she was photographed with Andrew.

Andrew arrested

On Thursday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He became the first senior royal in modern history to be taken into custody. He was there for around 11 hours and released under investigation by Thames Valley Police. The police searched Andrew's home on the Sandringham Estate, while searches continue at Andrew's former residence, Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

