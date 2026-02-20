/'It’s a shame...very sad': Trump weighs in after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's detention over Epstein links

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 07:52 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 07:53 IST
Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein (L), Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaning over an alleged Epstein victim. Photograph: (Combination created using images from DoJ)

Story highlights

President Donald Trump called the arrest of Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, “a shame” and “very sad” for the royal family, after the British royal was detained over alleged Epstein links.

President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 19) described the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, as "a shame," saying the development was "very sad" and damaging for Britain’s royal family. The US President's statement comes as Andrew was arrested on his birthday over his links to disgraced financier, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

What did Trump say exactly?

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he felt sympathy for the exiled royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. "I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad," he said. "I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad."

Andrew was detained on his birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in connection with alleged correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein during the period when he served as a UK trade envoy. The arrest marked an extraordinary moment in modern British history, as members of the royal family rarely face such public legal action.

Police vehicles were seen entering the grounds of his residence early Thursday morning. He was later released the same evening after approximately 11 hours in custody, according to Thames Valley Police.

Trump calls himself “an expert”

When asked whether Americans could face similar scrutiny over their ties to Epstein, Trump pivoted to his own situation. "You know I’m the expert in a way because I’ve been totally exonerated. It’s very nice," he said, adding that he could speak on the matter "very nicely."

Trump has repeatedly dismissed allegations linked to Epstein as a "hoax" and has denied any wrongdoing. He has also threatened to sue his critics, including author Michael Wolff. "I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein… Frankly, the DOJ should just say 'we have other things to do'," Trump said earlier this month.

A long shadow over the Royal Family

Andrew's ties to Epstein have drawn scrutiny for years, particularly after allegations by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was a teenager. He denied the claims but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

King Charles III has meanwhile issued a brief statement following his brother’s arrest, saying only that "the law must take its course" and declining further comment.

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security.

