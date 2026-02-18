/Hillary Clinton accuses DoJ of 'slow-walking' Epstein files to 'divert attention from President Trump'

Hillary Clinton, whose husband Bill Clinton's photos from the Epstein Files went viral just a few weeks back, has accused the Trump administration of trying to deflect attention from President Donald Trump. Hillary, the former secretary of state alleged that the administration was doing so by compelling her and former president Bill Clinton to testify before Congress about Jeffrey Epstein, while continuing to withhold millions of documents tied to the disgraced financier.

Trump DoJ purposefully 'slow walking' the Epstein files release?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the BBC on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Clinton alleged that the Justice Department was "slow-walking" the release of Epstein-related records. She once again urged officials to make all remaining Epstein Files public. Although lawmakers mandated the disclosure of Epstein files last year, roughly three million documents still remain unreleased.

Clintons prepare for testimony

The former secretary of state is scheduled to give sworn testimony before the House Oversight Committee on February 26, with Bill Clinton set to appear the following day. The deposition will mark the first time in more than four decades that a former US president has testified before a congressional panel.

Clinton said she and her husband had offered to provide written testimony under oath, as some other witnesses had done, but lawmakers insisted on in-person depositions. When asked if Andrew Mountbatten, formerly known as Prince Andrew, should be called in to testify, Clinton said, "I think everybody should testify who was asked to testify," adding that the process should be applied equally.

"I just want it to be fair. I want everybody treated the same way. That’s not true for my husband and me, because [when] other witnesses were asked to testify, they gave written statements under oath," she claimed.

She suggested the decision to summon the Clintons was politically motivated. "We offered that [but] they want to pull us [in]. Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump. This is not complicated."

House Oversight Committee chair James Comer rejected the Clintons’ offer of written testimony earlier this month and warned they could face contempt proceedings if they refused to comply with subpoenas.

Bill Clinton and Epstein files

The former US President features prominently in the notorious Epstein files. earlier this year, pictures of him swimming with an individual whose face has been redacted but was later identified as a victim were widely shared. Before that, a painting showing Clinton dressed in a blue dress, posing provocatively, went viral.