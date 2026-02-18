/'Jesus Im coming': Jeffrey Epstein's lewd email about Pope Francis REVEALED. Here's what he said

Recently released documents from the US Justice Department's trove of Jeffrey Epstein files continue to reveal unsettling glimpses into the disgraced financier's private communications and worldview. Among the latest to surface is a series of emails from 2015 in which Epstein made crude and offensive remarks about Pope Francis and Jesus during the pontiff's historic visit to the United States.

Epstein's lewd remarks about Jesus and pope

The correspondence from 2015 is between Jeffrey Epstein and his brother Mark. It coincided with Pope Francis's widely followed trip to Washington and New York that included meetings with then-President Barack Obama, an address to Congress, and a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. During the New York leg of the visit, the pope stayed in Manhattan not far from Epstein's residence.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In one email exchange, Mark Epstein mentioned the pope's presence in the city and joked about inviting him over for a drink. "You’=e probably smart enough to get out of town when the pope is here, but =f you’re in NYC, he will be staying around the corner from =ou," Mark Epstein wrote. "You should invite him over for an egg cream and =xchange stories," suggested the paedophile's brother.

Jeffrey Epstein responded with a vulgar suggestion involving a "massage," accompanied by mocking religious references. "so when he =ears oh jesus Im coming. he feels =appy," reads the disturbing email which is filled with spelling errors and partially obscured text.

Critics slam Epstein's contempt for moral authority

Commentators who reviewed the emails said the remarks appeared to go beyond tasteless humour. Christopher Hale, a political commentator and Catholic writer, as cited by Daily Beast, described the messages as reflecting disdain not only for Pope Francis personally but also for the broader moral authority of the papacy. The email was "not merely being tasteless," Epstein was "expressing contempt—for Francis, for the papacy, and for the moral authority the pope represented".