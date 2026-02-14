/'Jesus watches over her… whoops': Disturbing Epstein files email mocking young victim’s faith goes viral

The horrors contained in the Jeffrey Epstein files seem to have no end. Now, a new email from the Epstein files has shocked the world with its disturbing details, making fun of a young victim's religion and love for Jesus. 'Whoops,' reads the insensitive email. Here's what you need to know about it.

'Jesus watches over her...whoops'

A disturbing email from the heavily redacted version of the files is going viral. The message, included in a heavily redacted batch of files made public earlier this year, appears to mock a young victim’s religious beliefs.

In the email exchange now circulating on social media, Epstein appears to recount a comment made by a young girl about her faith. The email from convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to another person, whose name has been blacked out, reads, "(redacted) said that she felt God’s presence next to her when she was in bed. She knows that Jesus watches over her…Whoops!". This disturbing email is followed up by an even more alarming response from the recipient, whose identity remains redacted, suggested dressing up as Jesus to deceive the girl. "You should dress up as him [Jesus] when you see her".

Epstein then appeared to respond approvingly, referencing what he described as a “Jesus I’m coming” trick.

"Of course, the OH jesus Im coming trick," he wrote.

Redacted Epstein files

The email is part of the latest disclosure of Epstein-related material released under transparency requirements earlier this year. Over three million documents were released to the public in January of this year. The massive release included emails, photos, and videos, among other things.