Epstein hearing turns tense as Pam Bondi refuses to apologise to survivors, says she won’t 'get in the gutter'. Watch!

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday (Feb 11) refused to apologise to survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's nefarious underage sex racket, even after being pressed to do so at a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Bondi rebuffed Representative Pramilla Jayapal's request to turn around and address the victims of the convicted sex offender, and instead triggered a shouting match, accusing the Democrat lawmaker of "theatrics".

This comes days after the Bondi-led Department of Justice (DoJ) released a massive tranche of over 3 million documents from the Epstein files cache, most of which were riddled with redactions. Despite the heavily blacked-out sections, the file release, as per reports, contained nudes and identities of the victims, even as the identities of the offenders were redacted.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Apologise' now

At the heated congressional hearing, Jayapal directly addressed Epstein survivors who were present in the audience to stand up if they had not been able to meet with Donald Trump's justice department. 11 members of the audience stood up, to which the Democrat asked Bondi to "turn to them now and apologise for what your Department of Justice has put them through".

However, Trump's attorney general refused to apologise to the survivors and instead fired back, seeking to blame her predecessor, Merrick Garland. She claimed that in his four years as the AG, Garland was never asked about Epstein and also sought to drag former President Joe Biden through the mud. However, her exasperated rant was cut off by Jayapal, who said, "This is not about anybody that came before you."

Watch the heated exchange here:

"It is about you taking responsibility for your Department of Justice and the harm that it has done to the survivors who are standing right behind you and are waiting for you to turn to them and apologise," said the Democrat. However, Bondi indignantly replied she wasn't going "to get in the gutter with these theatrics," before muttering "unprofessional".