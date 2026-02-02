/Epstein Files debacle: DOJ exposes nude victims in catastrophic file dump, but remembers to redact Trump's face

Donald Trump's Justice Department, which on Friday (Jan 30) released a fresh cache of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, messed up big time. The Trump DoJ, as per reports, in its latest Epstein Files release of over three million pages, including photos and videos, published dozens of unredacted images of victims, including minors.

DoJ debacle revealed: Victims unmasked, paedophiles protected

The US Justice Department, in its latest Epstein files dump, accidentally published dozens of unredacted nude images. The images, which appeared on the department’s public website, showed young women, and in some cases possibly teenagers, whose photographs were stored in Epstein-related records.

Under the law governing the disclosure, the government was required to redact all sexually explicit material and any information that could identify victims. That clearly did not happen. The blunder was spotted by journalists at The New York Times, who were reviewing the more than three million pages. They discovered nearly 40 explicit images that had not been redacted.

Trump protected

The controversy has also exposed shocking inconsistencies in how the files were handled. In some cases, names were redacted in one document but left visible in another duplicate file. One email referred to an “Epstein victim list,” yet only one name was blacked out while dozens of others remained public.

Critics have also pointed out that while victims’ identities were sometimes exposed, powerful figures appeared to receive more protection. In one example, a photo of Donald Trump included in the files had his face covered by a redaction box.

What did the photos show?

The photos, as per an NYT report, appeared to show at least seven different victims and are believed to have come from a personal collection and showed fully nude bodies along with clearly visible faces. Some images seemed to be taken on Epstein’s private island, including a beach, while others were shot in bedrooms and other private spaces.

It remains unclear whether the people in the photos were minors, but their apparent age and the context of the Epstein investigation immediately raised alarm. The images were part of a much larger digital dump that included around 2,000 videos and 180,000 photos, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law had set a December 2025 deadline for publication, which was not honoured by the DoJ.

Are the sensitive photos still up?

The major blunder was flagged by the New York Times, following which the Justice Department has reportedly "largely removed" the photos which showed young women or possibly teenagers with their faces visible.

A spokesperson told the publication that the department was “working around the clock” to address victim concerns and apply further redactions, particularly for sexually explicit content and personally identifiable information.

For survivors of Epstein’s abuse, the episode has been deeply upsetting. Annie Farmer, who has testified in court about being groomed and abused as a teenager by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, said the release was “extremely disturbing,” and said she felt she was naive to believe that the US government would protect victims. “It’s hard to imagine a more egregious way of not protecting victims than having full nude images of them available for the world to download,” she said.