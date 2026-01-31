A fresh release of documents linked to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has put several powerful names back into the spotlight. Let's have a look.
Jeffrey Epstein files are back in the spotlight as the US Department of Justice on Friday (Jan 30) released a fresh cache of the documents related to the convicted sex offender. The new lot of files has revealed some previously unknown names of people that had connection to the convicted sex offender. Scroll down for the notable names in newly released Epstein file dump.
Note: None of the individuals named in the documents have been formally accused of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
The fresh cache of Epstein files has reignited controversy around President Donald Trump and his past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These contain explosive claims of rape and even a murder the POTUS was allegedly an accessory to.
Among the files is an explosive allegation of rape involving a 13-year-old girl, recorded in an FBI tip sheet from August last year.
Another tip by an unidentified complainant claims “she was a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995- 1996”. The complainant alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell acted as a “madam and broker” at sex parties there.
Other entries include claims about "calender girls" parties at Mar-a-Lago where "Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off".
Several email exchanges show Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk discussing travel.
In one message, Epstein asked Musk how many people would be flying to his island by helicopter: “how many people will you be for the heli to island.” Musk replied playfully, asking which night would be “the wildest party”.
“Probably just Talulah (Riley, Musk's ex-wife) and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” wrote Musk.
Another set of messages suggest Epstein acted as a social connector for Hollywood producer Steve Tisch, known for movies like “Forrest Gump” and “Risky Business” and the co-owner of the New York Giants football team.
The disgraced financier allegedly introduced Tisch to multiple women. In one exchange with Tisch, Epstein describes a woman as “Russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun.”
The files also include emails between Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formally known as Prince Andrew), where the disgraced royal invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010 and discussed having “lots of privacy”.
In the email exchange, Epstein asks Andrew, “What time would you like me... we will also need... private time.”
To this Amdrew replied, “we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy.”
Andrew has previously admitted knowing Epstein but denies any criminal behaviour.
Emails also show Epstein and Doald rump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick planning a lunch on Epstein’s Caribbean island in 2012. “We are heading towards you from St. Thomas,” Lutnick’s wife wrote to Epstein’s Secretary, asking where they should anchor.
The documents also show friendly communication between Epstein and Branson.
In one 2013 email, Branson thanked Epstein for a visit and joked about him bringing his “harem” next time.
“It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Water sports can’t stop speaking about it! Any time you’re in the area, (I) would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”
Another name that has cropped up in the list is of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair.
According to the files released by the US Justice Department, Nair attended an afterparty at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house for her 2009 film "Amelia".
The revelation has been made based on an email sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein on October 21, 2009, after the party. "Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc," the email read.
One of the more striking entries is a draft email written by Epstein, in which he claimed that the Microsoft co-founder had engaged in extramarital affairs.
In the message, Epstein alleged that he had helped Gates with personal matters, including getting "drugs in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls to facilitating his illicit trysts with married women.”