The fresh cache of Epstein files has reignited controversy around President Donald Trump and his past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These contain explosive claims of rape and even a murder the POTUS was allegedly an accessory to.

Among the files is an explosive allegation of rape involving a 13-year-old girl, recorded in an FBI tip sheet from August last year.

Another tip by an unidentified complainant claims “she was a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995- 1996”. The complainant alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell acted as a “madam and broker” at sex parties there.

Other entries include claims about "calender girls" parties at Mar-a-Lago where "Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and Trump would auction them off".