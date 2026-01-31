/Epstein files claim Bill Gates sought to drug wife Melinda after sex with ‘Russian girls’ | Report

The fresh batch of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files has revealed uncomfortable claims about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, this time involving allegations written by the sex offender himself in a series of private draft emails. The emails, dated July 2013, were sent by paedophile Epstein to his own account and appear to be written from the perspective of Gates’ former adviser, Boris Nikolic. They read like unsent letters, part threat, part emotional appeal, and contain some of the most salacious material to emerge from the latest release.

Bill Gates drugged his wife?

In one draft, Epstein, posing as Nikolic, claims that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) following “sex with Russian girls” and had asked for antibiotics to "surreptitiously give" to his then wife Melinda French Gates.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The same email alleges that Gates “begged him” to delete emails regarding “your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis.”

Another draft, framed as a resignation letter, goes further. Epstein writes that Nikolic had helped Gates obtain drugs to “deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls” and had been asked to participate in actions that ranged from “morally inappropriate” to “potentially illegal”.

“In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occassion [sic] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” Epstein wrote as Nikolic.

Across the documents, Epstein portrays himself as holding compromising material and hints at using it as leverage, particularly in the event of a public divorce that could harm Gates’ philanthropic image.

“I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments,” he wrote.

Also read | Explosive Epstein files accuse Trump of raping 13YO, murdering a newborn

Bill Gates responds

Gates’ team has flatly denied all the allegations. In a statement, his spokesperson said the claims were “absolutely absurd and completely false”, arguing that the emails only demonstrate Epstein’s frustration at losing access to Gates and his willingness to fabricate stories.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the statement said.

Nikolic has not publicly commented on the emails.

Why these emails exist at all

It remains unclear why Epstein drafted the messages or why he kept multiple versions of them. According to the New York Post, there are at least seven iterations of the drafts.

They form part of more than three million documents released by the Department of Justice, many of which consist of raw, unverified material collected during investigations.

Epstein-Gates friendship

Gates has previously said he regrets his association with Epstein but denies any improper behaviour. Photographs and meeting records confirm the two knew each other, and their relationship has drawn scrutiny for years.