/Pam Bondi 'lied under oath' to protect POTUS? Democrats tell AG to resign amid Trump-Epstein links | Watch Video

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday (Feb 11) faced accusations of lying under oath to protect US President Donald Trump as she testified before the House Judiciary Committee in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The volatile congressional hearing also saw California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu shame Bondi for failing to hold the paedophile's co-conspirators accountable. “Shame on you. If you had any decency, you would resign right after this hearing," he said.

This comes days after the Bondi-led Department of Justice (DoJ) released a massive tranche of over 3 million Epstein Files documents, which were riddled with redactions. Yet, the blacked out documents somehow managed to identify survivors/victims, put out their nudes, and compromising pictures, even as the men behind the horrifying acts remained protected.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pam Bondi lies under oath

During the hearing, Lieu questioned Bondi over Trump's tie to the deceased sex trafficker Epstein. He said that there was evidence that, like the disgraced British Royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Trump too attended parties with Epstein.

"I want to know, were there any underage girls at that party or any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein?" he asked. However, Bondi was quick to dismiss his question as ridiculous and insisted it was merely an attempt to "deflect" from the great things Trump claims to have achieved. "There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows this," a visibly exasperated Bondi said.

Trending Stories

Notably, just a day earlier, a top democrat who reviewed the unredacted version of the notorious documents revealed that Trump's name appears in the Epstein Files over one million times. The jaw-dropping revelation was made by Congressman Jamie Raskin, the senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Speaking to Axios, Raskin acknowledged that "there's ton of redacted stuff," and that when he ran a search for the POTUS's name in the unredacted files, "it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place".

Bondi's steadfast refusal that Trump committed any crimes during his association with Epstein prompted Lieu to accuse her of lying under oath. "You just lied under oath, it is on tape" he said, pointing to "ample evidence" that the US President allegedly raped minors alongside Epstein. The Democrat then proceeded to cite evidence from the recently released cache of Epstein files, including the testimony of a limousine driver in which he claimed that he was so angered by Donald Trump's comments during a 1995 ride that he considered pulling over to confront and "hurt" him.

Watch the heated exchange here:

Resign, if you have any decency

"Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime," Bondi shot back at Lieu as he accused her of lying under oath.

The two continued to talk over each other before Lieu, in his closing remarks, shamed Bondi for doing nothing to address the wrongs done to Epstein survivors and said: "There are over a thousand sex trafficking victims, and you have not held a single man accountable."