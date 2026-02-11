/Unredacted Epstein files have Trump’s name 'everywhere,' POTUS mentioned 'more than a million' times

US President Donald Trump's name appears in the Epstein Files over one million times, revealed a top democrat who reviewed the unredacted version of the notorious documents. The jaw-dropping revelation was made by Congressman Jamie Raskin, the senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Notably, a heavily redacted version of the files, with over three million documents, was released to the public in January of this year. The massive release included emails, photos, and videos, among other things.

Tons of redacted stuff, millions of Trump mentions

Speaking to Axios, Raskin acknowledged that "there's ton of redacted stuff," and that when he ran a search for the POTUS's name in the unredacted files, "it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place".

He later clarified that he "'Trump,' 'Donald or Don' and it came up with more than a million results." The Democrat added that he "obviously didn't have the time to review each one, and I obviously cannot guarantee that every mention of a Donald is Donald Trump as opposed to some other Donald."

He revealed that the Mar-a-Lago exchange was "one of the first documents I came across." He was referring to an exchange where Epstein’s legal team reportedly quoted Trump as saying Epstein "was not a member" of his Mar-a-Lago club but remained a "guest" who had never been asked to leave.

3 million Epstein files still unreleased?

On January 30, the Department of Justice released a trove of over 3.5 million Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

While a huge chunk of these files is redacted from the public, government representatives have been given a database tool to review the files. However, Raskin said that the "DOJ database review tool given to Members is confusing, unreliable, and clunky". He also revealed that the members have been given four computers and can use them for review between nine and five.