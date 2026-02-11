/‘I loved the torture video’: Recipient of horrifying Epstein email FINALLY identified

Representative Ro Khanna on Tuesday (Feb 10) named six “wealthy, powerful men” whose names were originally redacted in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Reading the names aloud on the House floor, the Democrat said he had forced the DoJ's hand into releasing the names. Democrats also released the identity of the individual to whom the paedophile Epstein sent an alarming email with mentions of “torture”.

This comes after Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie reviewed unredacted materials related to the late convicted sex offender and demanded that the Justice Department disclose these individuals’ identities publicly if their redactions did not adhere to Congress's established terms. Here's all you need to know.

Identity of person behind alarming 'torture video' revealed

Another previously redacted identity linked to a 2009 email from Epstein referencing a "torture video" has also been revealed. The email, which was part of the recently released batch of over three million documents, read "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video".

In an X post, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Officials revealed that the email recipient was a sultan. He said that the name was unredacted in a separate file ‘EFTA00666117’. The file reveals that the Sultan in question is Emirati businessman Sultan Bin Sulayem. At this time, it remains unclear what "torture video" Epstein was referring to in the message.

Identities of six “wealthy, powerful men” revealed