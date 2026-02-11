/Epstein files latest: DoJ reveals new names after pressure from lawmakers. Who are the newly named co-conspirators?

The US Justice Department has released more names from the Jeffrey Epstein case files amid mounting pressure from lawmakers who were granted access to less-redacted versions of key documents. The move comes amid growing scrutiny of how federal authorities handled the publication of millions of records linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Who are the new people named in the disturbing Epstein files?

Among the newly unredacted individuals are retail billionaire Les Wexner, Epstein’s longtime assistant Lesley Groff, and former French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. All three were listed as co-conspirators in a 2019 FBI document connected to the investigation.

Wexner, the former head of L Brands, has previously said he cut ties with Epstein in 2007 and denied knowledge of any illegal activity. A legal representative of Wexner in December told the press, that prosecutors had indicated Wexner was "neither a co-conspirator nor target in any respect".

Groff’s attorney, in a statement to CNN, also said she had never been informed she was considered a co-conspirator and had cooperated voluntarily with investigators and "was told that she was not being prosecuted". Groff "never seen this document and was unaware of it," they said.

Brunel, who had been charged with rape of a minor and other offences in France, died in prison in 2022. Authorities ruled his death a suicide. He had denied wrongdoing.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna on Tuesday (Feb 10) identified six previously redacted names on the House floor, saying he had forced the DoJ's hand into releasing them.

Identity of person behind alarming 'torture video' revealed

Another previously redacted identity linked to a 2009 email from Epstein referencing a "torture video," has also been revealed. The email, which was part of the recently release trache of over three million documents, read "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video".

In an X post, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Officials revealed that the email recipient was a sultan. He said that the name was unredacted in a separate file and was linked to Emirati businessman Sultan Bin Sulayem. It remains unclear what "torture video" Epstein was referring to in the message.

Pressure from Congress

Blanche told CNN that the department was not concealing information, noting that Wexner’s name already appears "thousands of times" in previously released records. "DOJ is hiding nothing," Blanche insisted in an email exchange with the publication.