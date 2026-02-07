/Trump health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s bizarre link with paedophile revealed in latest Epstein file dump

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 07, 2026, 13:25 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 13:25 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chatting with Epstein at an event at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan in March 1994, with Kennedy’s late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, beside them. Photograph: (X/Mollyploofkins)

Story highlights

Emails in the latest Epstein files reveal a surreal link. Trump’s Health Secretary, RFK Jr allegedly went dinosaur fossil hunting with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It raises fresh questions about how deep Epstein’s elite friendships really ran.

Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest MAGA lackey to be thrust into the spotlight over Jeffrey Epstein links, and his linkages are bizarre to say the least. Emails released as part of the Department of Justice's latest Epstein Files dump reveal that the anti-vaccination health secretary once went hunting for dinosaur bones with the paedophile and his longtime co-conspirator, convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. The peculiar bit of information has come to light as part of an email exchange between the two sex predators and shines a light on the deep "friendships" they shared with powerful people.

Also read | Epstein Files: Trump, Andrew, Clinton and more - The 11 'prominent names' listed in FBI presentation for alleged abuse of minors

Dinosaur hunting with Bobby Kennedy

An email exchange between Epstein and Maxwell shows that Trump's health secretary once took a bizarre trip with the sex offenders. The email exchange dates back to 2012, seven years before the death of Epstein in a Manhattan jail while waiting trial for his sordid crimes.

In one email, Epstein tells Maxwell about a "dinosaur and fossill hunitng with jack horner on the ranch," where they “found 90 million-year-old clams and fossils.”

"Right up your alley," he adds. To this, Maxwell replies, "Love that," and reminds the paedophile, "didn't we go fossil hunting with him and Bobby Kennedy in N Dakota?", and Epstein replies in the affirmative.

Not new info

As bizarre as it is, this is not new info. Last year, Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in jail for her crimes, had disclosed the dinosaur bones hunting trip during an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Bobby Kennedy knew him," she said, seemingly catching Blanche off guard.

Also read | Explosive Epstein files accuse Trump of raping 13-year-old, murdering a newborn; White House says THIS about allegations

"Sorry? Say that again about Bobby Kennedy?" he asked, prompting the disgraced socialite to reveal that Robert Kennedy, aka Bobby, knew Epstein. When asked, "How do you know that?" she had revealed, "Because we went on a trip together...We went... dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas."

Dinosaur hunting or looting?

According to The Daily Beast, the so-called Dinosaur bone hunting trip actually took place on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where collecting fossils on reservation land without explicit tribal permission is considered looting. Bobby Kennedy has previously acknowledged travelling on Epstein's plane.

