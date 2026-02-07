/Trump health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s bizarre link with paedophile revealed in latest Epstein file dump

Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest MAGA lackey to be thrust into the spotlight over Jeffrey Epstein links, and his linkages are bizarre to say the least. Emails released as part of the Department of Justice's latest Epstein Files dump reveal that the anti-vaccination health secretary once went hunting for dinosaur bones with the paedophile and his longtime co-conspirator, convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. The peculiar bit of information has come to light as part of an email exchange between the two sex predators and shines a light on the deep "friendships" they shared with powerful people.

Dinosaur hunting with Bobby Kennedy

An email exchange between Epstein and Maxwell shows that Trump's health secretary once took a bizarre trip with the sex offenders. The email exchange dates back to 2012, seven years before the death of Epstein in a Manhattan jail while waiting trial for his sordid crimes.

In one email, Epstein tells Maxwell about a "dinosaur and fossill hunitng with jack horner on the ranch," where they “found 90 million-year-old clams and fossils.”

"Right up your alley," he adds. To this, Maxwell replies, "Love that," and reminds the paedophile, "didn't we go fossil hunting with him and Bobby Kennedy in N Dakota?", and Epstein replies in the affirmative.

Not new info

As bizarre as it is, this is not new info. Last year, Maxwell, who is now serving 20 years in jail for her crimes, had disclosed the dinosaur bones hunting trip during an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. "Bobby Kennedy knew him," she said, seemingly catching Blanche off guard.

"Sorry? Say that again about Bobby Kennedy?" he asked, prompting the disgraced socialite to reveal that Robert Kennedy, aka Bobby, knew Epstein. When asked, "How do you know that?" she had revealed, "Because we went on a trip together...We went... dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas."

Dinosaur hunting or looting?