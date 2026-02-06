/Epstein Files: Trump, Andrew, Clinton and more - The 11 'prominent names' listed in FBI presentation for alleged abuse of minors

A newly surfaced FBI task-force presentation from 2025 linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation lists 11 prominent figures referenced in witness allegations gathered during the probe. All you need to know.
A newly surfaced FBI presentation slide from 2025, compiled by agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force during the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, lists 11 “prominent names” linked to allegations gathered from witness statements. While the document does not confirm the claims or indicate that those named were suspects, they do list out some pretty shocking accusations against prominent people. Below is a closer look at the figures referenced in the FBI presentation.
The former Duke of York appears prominently in the presentation, with three separate allegations summarised by investigators. One redacted witness statement claims Ghislaine Maxwell instructed a woman to “make Prince Andrew happy” by doing “the exact same things” she did for Epstein.
Another bullet point alleges Andrew and Epstein flew together on Epstein’s plane and participated in orgies. A third claim cites island contractor Steve Scully, who allegedly witnessed Andrew “grinding against a young girl” on Little St. James.
The presentation also has allegations involving Epstein, and Trump's United States Secretary of Commerce
Howard Lutnick.
“(Redacted) reported that Lutnick made his money through Ponzi schemes and money laundering. Lutnick and Epstein were neighbours and Epstein sold Lutnick a home for $10 which was then sold for millions.”
One statement in the slide claims a woman said she was invited to an orgy involving Clinton but did not attend. Clinton has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity.
"(Redacted), not a victim in Epstein case, claimed she was invited to an orgy with Clinton but did not attend", it states.
The presentation includes allegations from a redacted witness claiming Epstein introduced her to Trump "who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which is subsequently bite. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked
her out."
Another bullet recalls Epstein introducing her by saying, “This is a good one, huh,” with Trump allegedly responding, “Yes.”
Notably, Trump has repeatedly denied being friendly with Epstein and dismissed the claims as smears.
A witness claimed she gave Dershowitz a massage on Epstein’s plane. It notes that the witness was "not a minor".
The Victoria’s Secret founder appears in a claim suggesting Epstein earned money through a "homosexual" relationship with him.
"(Redacted) stated Epstein earned his money from having homosexual sex with Wexner".
Wexner has said Epstein betrayed his trust. In 2019, during L Brands’ investor day he told investors that he was "embarrassed" by his former close ties to the
"depraved" sex trafficker"
“Being taken advantage of by someone who is ... so depraved is something I’m embarrassed I’m even close to,” Wexner said.
Dubin is referenced in a statement claiming Maxwell instructed a woman to "give Dublin a massage similar to those arranged for Epstein.
Investor Leon Black is referenced in allegations involving sexual abuse and trafficking claims.
"(Redacted) stated Epstein told her to give Black a massage while Black was naked. (Redacted) stated another female gave Black a massage and he made her perform oral sex. Epstein made jokes about Black's penis size".
"(Redacted) stated Black raped her numerous times and sex trafficked her (including at Epstein's). Black threatened to destroy her life and stated he connections with the police)."
Former Barclays chief Jes Staley is accused in the FBI presentation of forcing a woman’s hands onto his crotch and engaging in “rough sex” with her.
Former US Attorney General William Barr is mentioned in a witness account claiming he was present during abusive situations connected to Epstein. It also mentions Black.
"NTOC filed by (redacted), stated Barr and Black were present during abuses. (Redacted) stated Barr was at Epstein's for a model event, ran into Barr who stated he wanted to see her next time he came. At another point, Epstein asked if he had ever met Barr."
Weinstein’s section summarises accusations from women linked to Epstein who claimed he assaulted them during massages, including allegations of unwanted sexual contact and coercion.
"(Redacted) stated she gave Weinstein a massage during which he fondled her, masturbated and offered to pay her extra if he could ejaculate on her chest," it reads.
Another allegation against the former film producer, a convicted sex offender alleges that he "came to ger apartment, offered her a job and then tried to follow her into the shower".
Yet another victim whose name was redacted claimed "Epstein told her to give Weinstein a massage, during which Weinstein tells her to take off her shirt, she refuses and then Weinstein threatens to get women to come force her too".
Weinstein has denied connections to Epstein’s crimes.