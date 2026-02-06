/Epstein Files: Trump, Andrew, Clinton and more - The 11 'prominent names' listed in FBI presentation for alleged abuse of minors

The former Duke of York appears prominently in the presentation, with three separate allegations summarised by investigators. One redacted witness statement claims Ghislaine Maxwell instructed a woman to “make Prince Andrew happy” by doing “the exact same things” she did for Epstein.

Another bullet point alleges Andrew and Epstein flew together on Epstein’s plane and participated in orgies. A third claim cites island contractor Steve Scully, who allegedly witnessed Andrew “grinding against a young girl” on Little St. James.