A newly surfaced email from the Jeffrey Epstein document release has reignited political controversy in Washington, with Democrats accusing the US Justice Department of trying to cover up potentially damning information that could contradict President Donald Trump’s claims about his ties with the disgraced financier.

What's in the damning email?

Congressman Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, on Monday (Feb 9) said the email was among the partially redacted documents released by the Justice Department earlier this month under the Epstein Transparency Act.

According to Raskin, the message was forwarded by Epstein to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and contained a summary of a conversation between lawyers representing Epstein and lawyers representing Trump. In that exchange, Epstein’s legal team reportedly quoted Trump as saying Epstein "was not a member" of his Mar-a-Lago club but remained a "guest" who had never been asked to leave.

"Epstein’s lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago — but he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave," the Democrat told reporters.

Raskin added the information had been "redacted for some …inscrutable reason", questioning whether the omission was justified under federal disclosure rules.

Questions continue over Trump–Epstein ties

Trump has long maintained that he cut ties with Epstein in the mid-2000s. Speaking to reporters after Epstein’s 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Trump said he had a "falling out" with Epstein and had not spoken to him for about 15 years. That timeline would place the break around 2004, several years before Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution, including from a minor.