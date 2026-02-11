'Kingdom of Crisis': Keir Starmer could become the 6th UK PM to resign in just 10 years due to Epstein files

The UK is currently experiencing its most volatile political era in modern history. Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, the average tenure of a British Prime Minister has plummeted to less than two years. If Starmer resigns this month, it would solidify Britain's reputation as the "sick man of Europe" in terms of leadership stability, leaving the country with its fifth Prime Minister in just four years (Johnson, Truss, Sunak, Starmer, and his successor).