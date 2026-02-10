/The coup without a leader, and why Keir Starmer was the target | WION Explains

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is facing a high-voltage drama, and his career is at stake over the Epstein Files' fresh revelations. His problems escalated after a top member of his party, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, called for his resignation. This was over a former ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, who was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein Files. As the fresh documents, released a week ago, revealed that Mandelson had strong ties with the late sex offender, Starmer is facing extreme pressure as he was the one who appointed Mandelson to his administration. The documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed that Mandelson had maintained a close friendship with the American sex offender, even after his conviction. Epstein was found guilty of solicitation of sex with a minor in 2008 and was jailed.

The documents also revealed that Mandelson may have received payments from Epstein and passed sensitive information to him during the financial crisis of 2008 - 2009. After the revelation, Starmer admitted that he was aware of Mandelson and Epstein's close ties when he appointed the former as ambassador. But, he said, Mandelson lied about the extent of the friendship with Epstein. The issue escalated so much so that two of the key members of Starmer's circle resigned, and a third is under pressure to go. Moreover, Sarwar called for Starmer to do the same. Although, for now, a few members from his cabinet have come forward in support of Starmer.

What did Sarwar say?

Sarwar said there had been "many achievements" under the Labour government, but voters "can't hear them and can't see them" because "the leadership in Downing Street have become a huge distraction". He added that the announcement was "not easy and not without pain", saying that Sir Keir was a "decent man" but that his "first loyalty" was to Scotland.

Support for Starmer

After Sarwar's call, many cabinet ministers came out in support of Starmer, which led to the end of the coup, which never actual was there. Former deputy prime minister and a senior member of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, said in an X post that while she did not defend Starmer’s judgement, “the worst possible response [to the scandal] would be to play party politics or factional games.”

“I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team,” she wrote on X, adding: “The PrimeMinister has my full support in leading us to that end.”

'I'm not prepared to walk away'

Meanwhile, Starmer told MPs that he is not prepared to walk away from his mandate. "I have had my detractors every step along the way, and I've got them now," Starmer said, adding: "Detractors that don't want a Labour government at all, and certainly not one to succeed."