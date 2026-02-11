The political world is in a tailspin after newly released documents, uncovered through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, revealed the shocking depth of the relationship between Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein.
In a 50th birthday book for Jeffrey Epstein (compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell), Peter Mandelson wrote a deeply personal note calling Epstein his "best pal." The message described Epstein as "mysterious" and "sharp-witted," and was accompanied by photographs of Mandelson laughing with Epstein in a white dressing gown. This document, released by US lawmakers in late 2025, made the "casual acquaintance" defence impossible to maintain.
In 2024, Starmer appointed Mandelson to the UK's most prestigious diplomatic post: Ambassador to Washington. Critics, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, argue that the national security risk was obvious. Despite public knowledge of Mandelson’s Epstein ties, Starmer’s team pushed the appointment through, reportedly valuing Mandelson's "dark arts" of political strategy and his vast US network above the obvious red flags.
The most damaging evidence from the 2026 DOJ files suggests that while Mandelson was Business Secretary in 2009, he may have leaked sensitive government information to Epstein. Emails appear to show Mandelson forwarding internal government reports about saleable assets and even tipping Epstein off about Gordon Brown’s resignation and EU bailout plans. Police are now investigating this as "misconduct in public office."
The "partner in crime" narrative is fuelled by bank statements showing that between 2003 and 2004, Epstein paid a total of $75,000 into accounts linked to Mandelson or his partner. While Mandelson has claimed he has "no recollection" of these payments, the physical evidence in the DOJ files has created a narrative of financial dependency that goes far beyond a simple friendship.
On February 8, 2026, the man who designed Starmer's political rise, Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, resigned. McSweeney took "full responsibility" for advising Starmer to hire Mandelson. His departure was a massive blow to Starmer, as it removed the architect of the "New Labour" project and left the Prime Minister exposed to accusations of catastrophic poor judgment.
Under immense pressure at PMQs, Keir Starmer confirmed he knew of some contact between the two but claimed Mandelson "lied repeatedly" to the vetting team. Starmer told Parliament that Mandelson had "betrayed our country" and "brought the Privy Council into disrepute." By labeling his former ambassador a liar, Starmer is attempting to save his own premiership, though many argue the vetting failure rests solely on him.
Survivors of Epstein’s trafficking have expressed outrage that a man so close to their abuser was ever given a position of power by the UK government. This "thick seam of contempt" has mobilized a rebellion within the Labour party itself, with the Scottish Labour leader calling for Starmer's resignation, arguing that the Prime Minister has lost the moral authority to lead.