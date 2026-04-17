The Iranian government on Friday declared that the Strait of Hormuz is ‘completely open’ for all commercial ships for the remaining period of the ceasefire, marking a significant easing in maritime restrictions in one of the world’s most strategic waterways. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a major relief to all nations across the world.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced the key development in a post on X, saying, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire."

He added that the safe passage will only be applied on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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The announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Trump had earlier imposed a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, including all ports of Iran. The US Navy has already started the blockade.

‘Strait of Iran is fully open. Thank you,’ says Trump

After the announcement by Iran, US President Donald Trump thanked Tehran in a post on Truth Social. He wrote, “Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you.”

In another post, Trump said that though the Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until the deal with Iran is 100% complete.

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump wrote.

Oil prices fall after Iran’s announcement

Oil prices fell by ​about 9%, extending ​earlier losses, ⁠following Arahchi’s post.

The International Monetary Fund this week lowered its forecasts for global growth and warned the global ​economy risked tipping into recession if the conflict was ​prolonged.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Even temporary changes in access or restrictions in the waterway have major implications for global energy markets and shipping security.