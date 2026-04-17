/Nida Khan, key accused in TCS sexual abuse and 'conversion' case, claims she is pregnant, seeks anticipatory bail

Nida Khan, the HR manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik and one of the key suspects in the conversion case, has claimed that she is pregnant and has requested relief from the court. She has been absconding ever since the sexual harassment horror at the BPO was revealed. Female employees have claimed that she discouraged them from escalating the complaints and did not take any action despite being informed repeatedly about everything that was going on at the office. Nida is in Mumbai and has reached out to a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, citing her pregnancy. The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to investigate the case has been trying to apprehend Nida and is expected to verify her claims through official medical channels. Nida is reportedly 25 years old and has been working at the TCS branch since 2021.

Names of those arrested in TCS Nashik sexual abuse case

The police are investigating nine complaints in the Nashik TCS conversion and sexual harassment case. Seven people have so far been arrested in the matter, while Nida remains free. They have been identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR head Ashwini Chainani. The case has rocked the country as several women have come forward with their experience of being harassed by the men in the office, who used obscene language while talking to them. They made sexual suggestions, openly talked about their physical appearances and even touched them inappropriately. The case came to light after a female staff member complained about a man who entered a relationship with her on the false promise of marriage. Later, many more women came forward, alleging unacceptable behaviour from some men.

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Nida Khan was part of the company’s Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. She was mandated to act on the complaints made by the women. However, according to the FIRs, she did not take any action even after scores of complaints. The police are investigating whether negligence or a failure occurred in the internal processes, with complaint logs and communications being examined. The women also complained to the company's head officer, but he also did nothing. The police said, "When the complainant repeatedly lodged verbal complaints regarding these incidents with the company's head officer, he failed to take cognisance of her complaints regarding the molestation; instead, he effectively abetted their actions."

TCS accused mocked other religions

The victims have also alleged that these men mocked their religion. Every time a woman dressed in a saree for an Indian festival, they would make fun of them. One of the accused also forced a male employee to perform Namaz and insulted his religion. Tausif Attar allegedly targeted Hindu religious practices. One of the male employees is also believed to have converted to Islam.

Sexual harassment at TCS Nashik