/TCS Nashik BPO case: HR manager Nida Khan emerges as key suspect and remains untraceable

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment case at its Nashik BPO unit is under investigation, and the company’s HR manager, Nida Khan, has been named as one of the key accused and has reportedly gone into hiding. Police said that her role in the matter is being examined, with the female employee alleging that she failed to act on their complaints. They claim that Nida did not do anything despite multiple victims reaching out to her. Several women have claimed that they informed her about the sexual harassment and misconduct happening at the office, but instead of taking action, she discouraged them from officially escalating the matter. This has led to concerns that the HR, who were supposed to protect the women, ignored the grave issue and tried to suppress it. FIRs have been filed at the Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp police stations. Why Nida Khan did not take any action is now under scrutiny.

Nida Khan did not act on complaints

Police said that Nida Khan has been named as an accused in multiple FIRs. She is the HR manager at TCS’s Nashik BPO unit and is reportedly absconding. She was part of the company’s Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. The body is legally mandated to accept all complaints of workplace sexual harassment and take appropriate action. However, police say that Nida did not act on the complaints despite being in a position to escalate them. She is said to have acted in the same way in almost all complaints which repeatedly reached the committee. The police are investigating whether negligence or a failure in internal processes occurred. Internal records, complaint logs, and communications are being examined.

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Allegations of religious conversion

The Savitribai Phule Pune University alumna has been booked under multiple charges, including criminal intimidation and outraging modesty. Allegations of coercion are also being examined. The ongoing investigation is also probing complaints of forcing women into religious conversion after entering relationships with them.