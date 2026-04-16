Amravati sex abuse scandal: A fallout between friends exposed the depravity, as MP calls it 'organised racket'

The Amravati sex abuse scandal would not have been exposed had it not been for a financial tussle between the main accused, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed alias Mohammad Ayaz (19), and his friend Uzer Khan (20). Reports suggest that while Ayan lured the girls, it was Uzer who filmed them secretly. A report by NDTV claims that the two got into a financial dispute, after which Uzer posted the videos on his social media account and also circulated them among his friends to defame Ayaz. Till this time, none of these videos was shared online, barring a few photos on Ayaz's Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Some locals learned about the circulating videos and demanded an investigation and action against the accused. A civic body demolished Illegal portions of his family's house in Paratwada, and Ayaz and Uzer were arrested on Tuesday. Initial reports suggested that the two friends started luring the victims as a bet to see who could get more girls. The case has caused widespread outrage in the state, following which a Special Investigation Team has been formed to look into the matter.

Amravati sex abuse scandal: Modus Operandi



Ayaz, who is a second-year student at a college in Achalpur, reportedly lured the girls through social media. Some reports also suggest that their modus operandi involved taking admission in medical coaching centres where they befriended minor girls. They took them to expensive cafes and gave gifts, and later travelled to Pune and Mumbai, where they sexually exploited them and filmed obscene videos. They allegedly used them to blackmail the girls and force them into prostitution. Police say nearly 180 girls were targeted over at least a year, and nearly 350 explicit videos were circulated online on WhatsApp and Snapchat. Ayaz's phone has been taken into possession and is being examined for more evidence, while the cyber cell is working to take down the videos from social media.

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Ayaz was allegedly an office-bearer at Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. Videos and photographs on his Instagram account appear to show him receiving a letter from the MIM's Amravati president, Haji Irfan Khan, and he also recorded "reels" at the party's rallies. However, NDTV reported that most of them have been deleted after Ayaz's actions were exposed. The party has distanced itself from the accused. Sayyed Mujeeb, District President of AIMIM in Amravati, categorically said that “Mohammed Ayaz has no affiliation with the party.”

Ayaz was seen on expensive bikes and splurging cash



Meanwhile, Mujeeb Rashid, a councillor at Achalpur Municipal Council, told The Times of India that the videos went viral in the last 10 days. He said initially he thought it was just one video, which Ayaz said he had deleted after he told him to concentrate on his studies. However, he was shocked to learn that there were several more explicit videos and photos. Rashid said that when he inquired, people told him that Ayaz had been driving around on flashy bikes and splurging money. He said his father deals in second-hand vehicles, so they had money, but "are definitely not loaded with cash." When he tried to find out where he got the money from, some said he was into betting, although there is no clarity on where he got the money from.

Amravati MP claims it is an "organised racket"