/Maharashtra Police arrest man accused of sexually exploiting 180 minor girls, filming 350 videos in Amravati

An individual has been arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati for allegedly sexually exploiting at least 180 minor girls and recording over 350 obscene videos. Action was taken after a BJP MP filed a complaint. The accused, identified as Mohammad Ayaz, also popularly known as Tanveer, a resident of Paratwada city, reportedly lured the girls into a "love trap," took them to Mumbai and Pune, and filmed obscene videos.



These footages were allegedly used to blackmail the girls and compel them into prostitution. In a memorandum submitted by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, it was revealed that this footage was widely shared online, too. He also warned of staging protests in front of the SP's office on Wednesday morning if a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is not formed, according to NDTV.

Accused associated with AIMIM in past

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Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community also approached the police, urging strict action against the accused and emphasising that such incidents should not damage the community’s reputation. The accused, Mohammad Ayaz, was reportedly associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the past. Visuals shared on his social media showed him receiving a letter from party figures and creating reels at rallies. However, several of these posts were deleted after the case surfaced.