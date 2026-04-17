Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on April 17, 2026, during the intense debate around the Women's Reservation Bill, presented a cryptic riddle around the number 16. He did not explicitly provide an answer to the riddle, sparking fresh political curiosity. Rahul Gandhi said that the number had serious significance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He invited every MP and everyone in the country to solve the riddle, "the answer to your problems, and you're going to find out very soon, is in the number sixteen."

Gandhi said that Modi was out of energy, “I was sitting here and watching. He had low energy. He was not able to engage,” he continued in a confrontational demeanour, “I suddenly noticed that yesterday was the 16th of April… That's the number, 16. The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16. Everything is in the number 16.”

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What is behind the cryptic riddle of 16?

The reference to number 16 has sparked some controversy. There could be multiple interpretations of the number sixteen. Congress's social media account dropped a hint: "Sixteen sounds a lot like Epstein, doesn't it?"

During the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill, Gandhi made a veiled reference to “wife”, suggesting that everyone had women in their life who had a significant impact, in the shape of mother, sister and even wife. Then he added that the Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi "don't have that wife issue." Ironically, the estranged wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jashodaben Modi, was 16 years old when they married.

Then there is Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP's 16 MPs from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, along with Nitish's 12 MPs from JDU, holding the balance of power.

Then comes the Epstein connection, many of Epstein's victims were 16, including Virginia Giuffre, who was 16 when trafficked, the billionaire Anil Ambani, who sent messages to Epstein on March 16, 2017, seeking help for Indian leadership to connect with senior figures in Trump's circle, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic, first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel from July 4-6, 2017. In 2026, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, India and Israel signed 16 MOUs, just ahead of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Rahul Gandhi, on several occasions, made remarks implying that PM Modi is compromised and that foreign policy is compromised. This cryptic number 16 could be a multi-layered reference to Modi's morality, power circle connecting, Ambani, Epstein and Israel.