/Priyanka Gandhi targets Amit Shah, says 'Chanakya would be shocked' over delimitation strategy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the high-stakes Lok Sabha debate on April 17, saying that if the legendary military strategist “Chankay” had been shocked by his political "cunning". She quipped that Amit Shah is "laughing”, drawing laughter from the whole assembly.

"Grahmantri ji has rahe hain. Poori yojana bana rakhi hai, Chanakya agar jinda hote toh woh bhi chauk jaate aapki rajnitik kutilta par (The Home Minister is laughing. The whole plan is made. If Chanakya were alive today, he would have also been shocked by your political shrewdness)," said Priyanka Gandhi in the intensive legislative debate that ensued following the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill and its political implications.

Priyanka Gandhi, while discussing the legislative package introduced in Lok Sabha, observed that the Home Minister, in the guise of the Women's Reservation Bill, was undertaking an exercise of delimitation that was a "political trump card" designed to give the BJP a political advantage in the General Assembly election.

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"He (Shah) made the whole plan, and he is laughing now. He agrees with me," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, implying his agreement with her assessment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed the 33 per cent women's quota as a historic atonement, wrote an op-ed to garner support, but opposition in unison denied the move and called it a strategy for electoral survival.

"This seems fine on the surface, but the real meaning comes to the fore when one carefully reads it. It smells of politics," said Priyanka Gandhi. She added that the proposed delimitation and increase of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 is ingenious but lacks sincerity.

She urged that the Union Government could provide 33 per cent reservation to these 543 seats today instead of removing the long-standing "freeze" on redrawing constituency boundaries to create a situation of federal crisis, creating an imbalance of political power between North and South.