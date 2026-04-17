/Opposition hails defeat of 131st Constitution Amendment Bill for women's quota, BJP calls it 'black chapter'

The 131st Amendment Bill, 2026, failed to clear the Lok Sabha on Friday (Apr 17) despite securing a simple majority of votes, as the bill fell short of the mandatory two-thirds majority required for a Constitutional amendment. While it came as a setback for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party that brought about the amendment, it was hailed as a victory by the opposition parties.

"The failure to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill-2026 in the Lok Sabha today reflects the anti-women mindset of the Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA alliance," wrote minister of health and family welfare JP Nadda.

"Today marks a black chapter in the history of our country's democracy. This is not merely the defeat of a bill, but the shattering of the trust that millions of sisters had nurtured for a better future. On one hand, we dream of empowering women by viewing them as 'Shakti,' while on the other, the opposition's narrow-mindedness has erected a wall in the path of their progress. This is an insult to their dreams and their capabilities," Nadda wrote further.

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While the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party hailed the constitution and slammed the BJP for playing "trick".

"The amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution. India has seen it. INDIA has stopped it. Hail the Constitution," wrote Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies is the right of the women of this country, and no one can stop them from receiving it. One day, it will surely transform into reality."