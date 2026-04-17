/Trump says US will get all of Iran’s ‘nuclear dust’, won’t pay anything for it

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States will get all of Iran’s “nuclear dust,” and for no cost, in what would be a significant step toward an agreement with Tehran. Trump uses the phrase “nuclear dust” to refer to the enriched uranium remaining after the US and Israel bombed Iranian nuclear sites last June.

“The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said as he wrote a series of posts on Truth Social.

Israel ‘prohibited’ from bombing Lebanon: Trump

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump also said that Israel has been “prohibited” from bombing Lebanon, a major point of contention among tensions in the Middle East.

“This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner,” Trump wrote, misspelling Hezbollah.

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!”

‘Iran has removed, or is removing, all sea mines from Hormuz’

Trump further said that Iran “has removed, or is removing, all sea mines” from Strait of Hormuz with help of the US.

President Trump wrote, “Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!”

The US accused Iran of placing mines underwater in the Strait of Hormuz to damage or destroy ships.

While announcing the reopening of the strait, Iran said that ships should stick to a designated route through the far north of the narrow shipping lane, which it previously said was necessary to avoid sea mines.

American Navy warships carried out at least one mine-clearing mission, a week ago, through the strait.

‘Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again’

President Trump also claimed that Iran has “agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again.”

Around 20% of global crude oil supplies typically pass through Persian Gulf ports via the shipping lane. When the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February last, Iran retaliated by targeting ships and ports in the region, effectively blocking the waterway.

“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!” Trump said on Friday, nine days into a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

However, Tehran has not confirmed any commitment not to threaten shipping in the Persian Gulf in the future.

Oil prices plunge, US stocks rise after Iran opens Strait of Hormuz

The price of oil plunged sharply, and US stock indexes opened at new all-time highs after the Iranian foreign minister said that the Strait of Hormuz was open for commercial vessels.

US crude oil plunged 10% to nearly $85 per barrel, while international Brent crude also slid more than 8% to around $90 per barrel.

Heating oil futures, which are a proxy for jet fuel, plummeted 13%. Wholesale RBOB gas futures also fell 7%.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1%. Both set new all-time highs in early trading as a result.