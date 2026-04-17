/Trump mocks NATO, calls it 'useless, paper tiger', tells them to ‘stay away’

United States President Donald Trump has often criticised the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for its "lack of support" to the US in its war with Iran. On Friday Trump said that the organisation approached him for providing help after the opening of Strait of Hormuz but "I told them to stay away". He even called NATO "useless".

Taking to Truth Social Friday morning, he wrote, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT".

What Trump said on Hormuz

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Also, Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to announce that the Strait of Hormuz is open for all commercial ships for the remaining period of the ceasefire but the naval blockade would continue in full force and effect until the deal with Iran is 100% complete.

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

The opening is likely to provide relief to the global economy that has been hit hard ever since the war between Iran and US began in late February.

Trump slams Biden

The same day, Trump slammed his predecessor Joe Biden for making America a "laughing stock".