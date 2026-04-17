/End of bromance; Trump slams Zohran Mamdani over pied-à-terre tax

US President Donald Trump slammed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on April 16, 2026, following his announcement of the pied-à-terre tax on ultrawealthy New Yorkers. Trump said that Mamdani who took office in January, was already “destroying” New York City. This comes just months after their friendly encounters, where he let Mamdani call him a “fascist”. Now Trump is saying that it will only get “worse”, “TAX, TAX, TAX” these things won't work.

The tension comes from New York Mayor's decision to introduce a pied-à-terre tax, which centres around the secondary residences of wealthy property owners, which are valued at $5 million or more. It is estimated to raise roughly $500 million annually to fund city services and close budget gaps. Mamdani termed this as taxation on “the richest of the rich”.

However, US President Donald Trump did not take well to this; he fumed at the decision. “It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK,” said US President Donald Trump in his Truth Social Post.

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End of the "Bromance" between Trump and Mamdani

The relationship between Trump and Mamdani had quick ups and downs, from open hostility to surprising cordiality and a friendly relationship to disenchantment. Mamdani, a socialist and New York City's first Muslim and South Asian mayor, assumed office on January 1, 2026. In his electoral campaign, Trump called him a "radical socialist" and a "communist," who will turn the city into a "third-world country" and a "haven for criminals." He even threatened to withhold federal infrastructure and transit funds if Mamdani were elected. Then Mamdani won and said, “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching - turn the volume up,” and responded to Trump's threats of deportation famously with- "To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us".

Mamdani, who presented himself as an antithesis to Trump, was soon invited to the White House. The meeting was supposed to be a "political showdown" but unexpectedly turned into a "praise fest". Trump called him “rational” and said that many conservatives would be surprised to meet him. In one moment, a reporter asked if Mamdani still considers Trump a fascist, Trump jumped in and said, "That’s okay, you can just say yes... it's easier than explaining it". Both Mamdani and Trump morphed into one another's likability and tried to have a cordial relationship.

"We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities. We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out. And I appreciated the time with the President," said Mamdani.

“I will say there’s no difference in party. There’s no difference in anything, and we’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York,” said Trump following the first meeting. Trump even agreed to live in Mamdani's New York. It was reported that the two regularly swap text messages to discuss city issues. Both of them reportedly agreed on core issues without changing their value system.

The initial fallout after their brief "honeymoon" was triggered by an emergency snow shovelling program during a severe January winter storm. If anyone wanted to join the city's paid snow-shovelling crews, Mamdani required applicants to provide two original forms of ID and a Social Security card. Trump used this push for the digital ID in the State of the Union address. Trump mocked the irony, stating that Mamdani required "strict identification" to shovel snow but allegedly didn't want it for "the greatest privilege of them all—voting". The tax fallout seems more aggressive dent in Trump's cordial facade with Mamdani. From February to April, it changed from “nice guy” with "bad policies" to “destroying New York”.