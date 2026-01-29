/Netanyahu says Israel won’t retreat from positions in Lebanon during 10-day ceasefire

After US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military will not withdraw from its positions in southern Lebanon during the ceasefire.

“We will remain in a 10 kilometre security zone, which will allow us to prevent infiltration into communities and anti-tank missile fire,” Netanyahu said in a video statement soon after Trump announced the ceasefire.

“We are remaining in Lebanon in an expanded security zone,” Netanyahu said, noting that it is a much greater area than Israel held following the November 2024 ceasefire with Lebanon. He described it as a security zone that is “much stronger, much more powerful, far more continuous, and far more solid than what we had before.”

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“That is where we will remain. We are not leaving,” he said.

‘We have the opportunity to make a historic deal with Lebanon’

“We have the opportunity to make a historic deal with Lebanon,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said the ceasefire was to allow for the continuation of talks with Lebanon. Netanyahu said Trump invited him and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to meet in Washington, DC.

Earlier on Thursday, Aoun had declined to take part in a phone call with Netanyahu because of ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

“In the talks, we have two demands: the disarmament of Hezbollah (and) a sustainable peace agreement, from a position of strength,” Netanyahu said.

‘Hezbollah disarmament is one of the fundamental demands’

Netanyahu said a ceasefire with Lebanon is an “opportunity to make a historic peace agreement”.

He added that the disarmament of Hezbollah is one of the fundamental demands Israel will have in further talks with the Lebanese government.

This will allow Israeli forces to “block the danger of invasion” and prevent fire into Israeli communities across the border.

However, he says “there are still problems”, such as the missiles Hezbollah still possesses, which he says “will have to be dealt with” as part of the agreement.

Netanyahu added that Trump has told him that he is determined to dismantle “whatever is left” of Iran’s nuclear capability.