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Will Trump fly to Pakistan if Iran deal is finalised? Here’s what he said

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 24:31 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 24:31 IST
Will Trump fly to Pakistan if Iran deal is finalised? Here’s what he said

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump says he may visit Pakistan if the Iran deal is finalised, hints talks ‘over the weekend’, and warns fighting resumes if negotiations fail

President Donald Trump said on Thursday (April 16) that he would consider traveling to Pakistan if a peace deal between the US and Iran is finalised. “I would go to Pakistan, yeah,” he told reporters at the White House. “If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go.” He added, “They want me to go.”

Trump also praised Pakistan’s role in the negotiations, describing its involvement as helpful and effective, saying intermediaries have “been so great.” The remarks came as Trump signaled that another round of in-person talks with Iran could take place soon. “Probably, maybe over the weekend,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. He had earlier suggested that negotiations were imminent. On Tuesday, he told the New York Post that discussions “could be happening over the next two days.”

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Trump also indicated that the current ceasefire with Iran, set to expire next week, may not need an extension, while warning that military action could resume if talks fail. “We’re doing well, I can tell you,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m not sure it needs to be extended.” He added that Iran is showing greater flexibility in negotiations, saying it is “willing to do things today that they weren’t willing to do two months ago.”

When asked about the consequences of a failed deal, Trump responded: “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said. Trump also highlighted the impact of the US blockade on Iranian ports, calling it a key factor in weakening Iran’s capabilities. “So we’re doing very well with respect to that, having to do with the whole situation in Iran. The blockade is amazing. It’s holding up very strongly, very powerfully. And I think we’re making a lot of progress in that,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for Las Vegas.

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He claimed the blockade has significantly disrupted Iran’s operations. “It’s been, it’s held, and they’re not doing any business,” Trump said. “They’re unable to do any business because of the blockade. And so the combination of having no navy, having no air force, having no anti-aircraft equipment, they have nothing, everything is gone.”

Trump also warned that enforcement could intensify. “No ship is going past our navy,” Trump added.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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