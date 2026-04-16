/Trump says Iran talks could happen 'over the weekend', warns fighting may resume if no deal finalised

President Donald Trump said on Thursday (April 16) that another round of in-person negotiations with Iran could happen soon. “Probably, maybe over the weekend,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. This follows earlier remarks where he suggested talks could take place imminently. On Tuesday, he told the New York Post that discussions “could be happening over the next two days.”

Trump also indicated that extending the current ceasefire with Iran, set to expire next week, may not be necessary, while warning that military action could resume if negotiations fail. “We’re doing well, I can tell you,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m not sure it needs to be extended.” He added that Iran appears more willing to compromise than before, saying it is “willing to do things today that they weren’t willing to do two months ago.”

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When asked what would happen if no agreement is reached, Trump made his stance clear: “If there’s no deal, fighting resumes,” he said. Trump praised the US blockade on Iranian ports, calling it highly effective in restricting Iran’s economy and military capacity. “So we’re doing very well with respect to that, having to do with the whole situation on Iran. The blockade is amazing. It’s holding up very strong, very powerfully. And I think we’re making a lot of progress in that,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for Las Vegas.

He claimed the blockade has severely limited Iran’s operations. “It’s been, it’s held, and they’re not doing any business,” Trump said. “They’re unable to do any business because of the blockade. And so the combination of having no navy, having no air force, having no anti-aircraft equipment, they have nothing, everything is gone.” Trump added that enforcement could intensify, stating, “No ship is going past our navy,” Trump added.

Israel-Lebanon peace talks could happen within two weeks: Trump

Separately, Trump expressed optimism about a potential meeting between Israel and Lebanon at the White House, describing the prospect as significant progress. “I think we’re going to have a meeting,” he told reporters, adding it could occur “over the next week or two.” He noted it would be the first such meeting in 44 years.

The invitation follows a recently agreed 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which Trump described as a positive step. “I think we will have an agreement between Lebanon, and they’re going to take care of Hezbollah,” he said, adding he would consider visiting Lebanon “at the right time.”