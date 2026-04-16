/‘This will be my 10th’: Trump announces 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following high-level discussions aimed at easing tensions between the two countries. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he held “excellent conversations” with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that both leaders had agreed to the temporary ceasefire in a bid to move towards peace.

Trump further said that he will be inviting Prime Minister Netanyahu and President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, adding that both want peace.

The US President added that he has already solved 9 wars across the world, and this will be his 10th.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance and senior officials to work closely with both nations. Photograph: (Truth Social screengrab)

Israel and Lebanon recently held talks in Washington, DC, for the first time in over three decades, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials being involved in the process.

Trump further said that he has directed Vice President JD Vance and senior officials to work closely with both nations to ensure long-term peace in the region.

“I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he wrote.

“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!," he added.

“In addition to the statement just issued, I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”