/Israel vows 'even more painful' strikes on Iran if it does not agree to US peace deal

Israel's defense minister warned Iran on Thursday against rejecting a US proposal focused on renouncing "nuclear armament". Israel Katz in a strong message to Iran said there would be "even more painful" strikes on new Iranian targets if Tehran did not abide by the proposal. "Iran is standing at a historic crossroads: one path is renouncing the ways of terror and nuclear armament... in line with the US proposal, the other leads to an abyss," Israel Katz said.

He then went on to say, "If the Iranian regime chooses the second path, it will quickly discover there are even more painful targets than those we have already struck."

Hegseth warns Iran

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Earlier today, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth threatened Iran with consequences if they do not agree to a peace deal. Hegseth warned that the US is "locked and loaded" and prepared to strike Iran's energy infrastructure.

"If Iran chooses poorly, they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy," Hegseth said.