/Google AI Mode update: Now browse websites side-by-side without leaving search

Google has introduced a new update to its AI-powered search experience, allowing users to explore websites side-by-side with its AI Mode. The feature is currently rolling out on Chrome desktop in the United States, according to the company’s official blog post.
The update aims to make browsing simpler by reducing the need to switch between multiple tabs while searching and comparing information.
What is Google AI Mode and what has changed?
Google’s AI Mode is a conversational search feature that allows users to ask questions and receive detailed answers, similar to a chatbot. With the latest update, when a user clicks on a link, the webpage now opens next to AI Mode instead of replacing it.
This means users can:
View a website and AI responses at the same time
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Ask follow-up questions without losing context
Compare information across sources more easily
According to Google, early testers found this helpful for tasks like reading long articles or watching videos while continuing to ask questions.
How the side-by-side browsing works
The new feature is designed to keep users focused on their task.
For example, if someone is searching for a coffee maker:
They can ask AI Mode for recommendations
Click on a product link
View the product page alongside AI responses
Ask questions like “Is this easy to clean?”
The AI then uses information from the webpage and broader web sources to provide answers.
This reduces the need to move between tabs repeatedly, which is a common issue in traditional browsing.
New feature: Search across open Chrome tabs
Google has also added another feature that allows users to include open tabs in their search.
Users can:
Tap the “plus” icon in the search box
Select open tabs, files, or images
Add them into the AI search context
This helps in tasks such as:
Researching multiple topics at once
Studying with notes and lecture slides
Comparing different websites quickly
For instance, a user researching hiking trails can combine several open tabs and ask for similar locations in another region.
Why this update matters
This update reflects a larger shift in how people use search engines. Instead of just showing links, AI-powered search is now becoming more interactive and context-aware.
Industry analysts note that companies are trying to:
Reduce friction in browsing
Keep users engaged within one interface
Combine search and assistance in real time
By integrating browsing and AI responses, Google is moving closer to a more unified search experience.
Availability and what comes next
The new AI Mode features are currently available in the United States. Google has said it plans to expand access to more regions in the coming months, though no exact timeline has been shared. As AI search continues to evolve, features like side-by-side browsing and tab integration may become standard tools for users.