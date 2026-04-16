/Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly adopts resolution recommending Nobel Peace Prize for Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution that called for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts for peace amid the war in the Middle East, reported the Dawn newspaper. It may be noted that Pakistan has hosted the peace talks once and is making efforts that have not yet yielded any results, unlike President Donald Trump, who claimed to have settled eight wars while openly seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for himself.

The resolution, presented by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief whip Rana Arshad, commended Pakistan’s political and military leadership for what it described as a “highly effective diplomatic role” in promoting a ceasefire between the US and Iran and fostering peace amid a tense international situation, said the Dawn report.

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The resolution paid tribute to key figures, including PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and CDF Asim Munir. It expressed “deep appreciation and pride” over their leadership in navigating complex global challenges.

The resolution said that their “unwavering leadership, exceptional foresight, and tireless efforts” elevated Pakistan’s standing in the international community and credited them with skillfully addressing intricate diplomatic challenges.

It also acknowledged the constructive role played by international actors, including the leadership of the US and Iran, for prioritising dialogue, restraint, and diplomacy in efforts to reduce tensions and maintain global peace.

The resolution hailed PM Shehbaz Sharif’s “statesmanlike leadership” and commitment to national interest, Dar’s diplomatic acumen in effectively presenting Pakistan’s position globally, and Asim Munir’s “strong, professional, and courageous military leadership”.

The resolution strongly recommended that Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their role in promoting peace and enhancing the country’s global stature.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, development, and prosperity, pledging continued support for initiatives aimed at ensuring lasting stability in the region.

The US and Iran had agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, bringing a pause to the hostilities that broke out on February 28.