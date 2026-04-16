/SpiceJet plane collides with Akasa aircraft at Delhi airport, both damaged

A SpiceJet plane taxiing at the Delhi airport at around 2.15 pm on Thursday hit a stationary Akasa aircraft, resulting in a minor collision that resulted in damage to both planes and triggering an investigation into the ground incident.

The right winglet of SpiceJet B737-700 suffered damage, while the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air aircraft was hit. The SpiceJet aircraft has since been grounded.

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Hyderabad-bound Akasa Air aircraft was stationary

Akasa Air said its aircraft, operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad, was stationary when the incident took place. The aircraft had to return to the bay following the incident.

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline added that safety remains its top priority. “At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” said its spokesperson.

No person was injured in the accident.

Right winglet of SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft damaged in collision

The incident took place when the Spicejet aircraft from Leh was pulling into the gate, and Akasa Air’s aircraft was pushing back for Hyderabad.

SpiceJet confirmed that its aircraft was involved in a ground incident while taxiing at the Delhi airport.

“On April 16, 2026, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabilizer of another aircraft belonging to a different airline,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline said the aircraft has been grounded.

Both airlines said the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation. The incident is likely to come under scrutiny as authorities examine ground movement procedures at the airport.