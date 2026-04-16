Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday (Apr 16), and he highlighted women's reservation and delimitation. PM Modi said, “- The need was that when this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and the need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage."

He continued that, according to the need, it is also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. “Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey,” PM Modi added.

“Trust the women of the country, and let them come and decide." Furthermore, he said, do not associate it with politics; it's in national interest.