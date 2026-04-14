/PM Modi receives call from Trump, discusses West Asia, stresses open and secure Hormuz in 40-minute talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) received a call from US President Donald Trump, marking the first conversation between the two leaders since a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect on April 8, following nearly 39 days of intense fighting that drove up energy prices and put regional security at risk.

Providing details of the talks, PM Modi wrote on X, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

Both leaders emphasised the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure while discussing the situation in West Asia.

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“We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he added.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, considered a close aide to President Trump, described the conversation as “very positive and productive”.

“A very positive and productive call! Stay tuned...,” he said in a post on X in response to Modi’s remarks.

The call, which lasted nearly 40 minutes, came amid heightened tensions in the region following the collapse of high-stakes peace negotiations in Islamabad. After 21 hours of marathon talks mediated by Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that both sides had failed to reach a breakthrough. Tehran accused Washington of making excessive demands and acting in bad faith, with Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson citing a lack of sincerity from the American side.

During the call, Trump conveyed warmth towards Modi, saying, “I just want you to know we all love you,” the US Ambassador shared with news agency PTI.

“They just got off the phone a few minutes ago. The president gave an update on what is happening in the Middle East, along with some of the big-ticket developments between the United States and India,” Gor said, as reported by NDTV.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has also been in touch with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior US officials during his visit to Washington DC last week.