/Russia launches massive drone, missile barrage on Ukraine, at least 16 dead

In its most intense attack of the year, Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones against Ukraine on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. At least 16 people were killed in the attack and over 100 are injured said, Ukrainian officials. The attack comes after a short Easter ceasefire between the two countries.



About 700 drones and 19 ballistic missiles, along with cruise missiles, were fired against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. About 636 drones and "some" of the missiles, he further said were destroyed but, "Unfortunately, not all."

Kyiv, the capital city faced maximum missile attacks, according to the president, but damage and deaths were also reported in other parts of the country. Some missiles or drones that escaped Ukraine's defenses hit and damaged residential buildings, Zelenskyy said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking about the fatalities he took to social media to say, "Tragically, there are fatalities in Odesa, Kyiv, and Dnipro. Among those killed is a boy -- he was 12 years old. My condolences to the families and loved ones."

Zelensky further hit out at Russia saying it "does not deserve any easing of global policy or lifting of sanctions".

He further accused Russia of "betting on war" and vowed protects its people with all available means.