/Love can't wait: California sheriff's deputy in bulletproof gear checks out women on dating app mid SWAT operation

Apparently, love couldn't wait for a California sheriff's deputy who was in the middle of an intense SWAT operation when he decided to scroll through a dating app. Aerial footage by CBS Los Angeles allegedly shows the deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on the phone during a standoff while pursuing a grand theft suspect. He is wearing bulletproof armour and scrolling on the phone while sitting behind an armoured vehicle near the Jurupa Valley school. An internal investigation has been launched into the matter. In a statement to People, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said that they are "aware of the video circulating on social media showing a member of our Special Enforcement Bureau using his phone during the incident that occurred on April 8, 2026." It added, "This behaviour does not reflect the standards, expectations, or policies of our department."

The suspect was seen driving a stolen vehicle around 2 pm, as the police chased him. He called 911 and told them that he was armed. A grappler police bumper was deployed to catch the fleeing vehicle, but it did not work properly, following which the driver smashed into a wall. The driver refused to surrender and remained in the car as a crisis negotiation team was called. He was later found dead with “injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

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Netizens react to deputy scrolling through dating app

The incident has triggered a fierce debate over whether the deputy's actions were wrong in the scenario. Some netizens think that strict action should be taken against him for wasting his time on a dating app during an operation. "Should be dishonorably fired. No pension. No benefits. Thanks for wasting our tax dollars," one wrote. Another said, his actions are "shameful", while some asked how much does he earn. A person who said he was a "mountain bike guide" said, "I'm responsible for keeping adults safe while I'm teaching or guiding them, and I guarantee you the last thing on my mind would be getting on my phone. Totally unprofessional."